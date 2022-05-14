TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,302. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

