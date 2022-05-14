Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 108,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

