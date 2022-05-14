Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,830 shares of company stock worth $7,010,203. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

