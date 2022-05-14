Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.61 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

