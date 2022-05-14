Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.90 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,436,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.84.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

