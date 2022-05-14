Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 163,607 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

