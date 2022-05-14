Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $41.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.68.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

