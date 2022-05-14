The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:AREN opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Arena Group will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,740,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

