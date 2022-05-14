The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.79 and its 200 day moving average is $431.78. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.53 and a 52-week high of $1,133.80.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

