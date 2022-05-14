The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN traded up €0.36 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, reaching €22.30 ($23.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,967 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.53 and a 200-day moving average of €23.83. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.