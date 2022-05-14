The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $47,878,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 197,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

LSXMA opened at $39.53 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

