The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.44. 2,162,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.20 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

