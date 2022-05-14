The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will report $19.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.89 billion and the lowest is $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $80.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.84 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,998. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

