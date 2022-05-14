Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 8,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

