TransUnion Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68.
In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 55.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.
About TransUnion (Get Rating)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
