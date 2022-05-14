TransUnion Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 55.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

