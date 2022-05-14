Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

