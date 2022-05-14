Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and $4.17 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,146,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.