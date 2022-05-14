Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. 1,825,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

