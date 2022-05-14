Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Udemy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

UDMY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 699,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.