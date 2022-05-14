United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 337,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.04. 3,598,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

