Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 112.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

