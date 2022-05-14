UREEQA (URQA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,844.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $982,447.51 and approximately $1,844.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

