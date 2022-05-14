Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 3.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,042. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.