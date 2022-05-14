Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.01 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.