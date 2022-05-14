Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Decreased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.16 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

