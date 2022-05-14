Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $611,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.