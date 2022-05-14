Velas Trading 53.3% Lower Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $169.11 million and $4.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

