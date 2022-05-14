Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.63

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 252706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

