Verasity Price Tops $0.0085 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Verasity has a total market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1,734% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00122424 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.