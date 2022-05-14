Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
