Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €144.20 ($151.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of €150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €171.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

