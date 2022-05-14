Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 869.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.08. 40,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,045. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $239.58 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.62.

