Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. 4,502,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,149. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

