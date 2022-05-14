Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

