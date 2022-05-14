Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 2.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 644,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.