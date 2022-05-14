Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 3,455,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,167. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

