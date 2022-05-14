Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.