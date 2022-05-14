Warburg Research Reiterates €35.10 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($36.95) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ARL stock opened at €31.88 ($33.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a 1 year high of €33.16 ($34.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.88.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

