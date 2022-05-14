WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.65 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $95.65 million and $7.55 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00528098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036749 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,753.32 or 2.00572524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008599 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

