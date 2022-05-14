Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRDEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wereldhave from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wereldhave from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

