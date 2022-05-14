Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:WVVI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 28,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
