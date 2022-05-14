Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $8.06 on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,973,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

