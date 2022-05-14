WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,883 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KBH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

