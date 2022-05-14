WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.82 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

