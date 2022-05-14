WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $831,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 880,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $38.42 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.