WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 162,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 833,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

