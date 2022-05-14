WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,515 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

