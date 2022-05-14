World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WQGA. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

