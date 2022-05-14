WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perforn rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$180.64.

WSP Global stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$134.20. The company had a trading volume of 232,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.20. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.16 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

