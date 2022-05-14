Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 269,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.